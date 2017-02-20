UPDATE 1-India raises $995 mln from stake sale in ITC - sources

India has sold a 2 percent stake in consumer goods and cigarettes maker ITC Ltd, raising about 67 billion rupees for the government, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. State-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India , which owned 11.12 percent of ITC as of end-December, pared the stake via block deals in the market, the sources said.

