Travis Barker drums with carrots in PETA video

Travis Barker and his 11-year-old daughter Alabama star in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals campaign, urging people to "make some noise for animals" and "never be silent." In a video for the campaign, the Blink-182 member jams on drums using carrots for sticks.

