Tom DeLonge to Release New Book on UFOs
Tom DeLonge will continue to explore the subject of UFOs in his new book, Sekret Machines: GODS . According to a press release, the non-fiction work will "tak[e] readers on an eye-opening investigative journey to the heart of the UFO phenomenon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|Layla
|3
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC