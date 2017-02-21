This Artist Gave Killer Mike an MLK/Bernie Sanders Run the Jewels Poster
Killer Mike shows off a poster, by Danny Agote, of Bernie Sanders and Martin Luther King Jr. flashing Run the Jewels signs. Danny Agote stood toward the back of the Fillmore Auditorium at the Run the Jewels concert in Denver this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Earth Whisperer
|201
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC