The Return of the Longhorn Ballroom
The Longhorn Ballroom has seen a lot of action since it was built in 1950 as the resident performance house of Texas country legend Bob Wills. The club was managed by Jack Ruby before he killed Lee Harvey Oswald, Sid Vicious bled all over himself on stage at one of the Sex Pistols' last concerts, and it has seen performances by everyone from Willie Nelson to B.B. King, the Ramones to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
