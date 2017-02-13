The Neuroscience of Deciding: Should ...

The Neuroscience of Deciding: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

This photograph of a rat exploring a traffic light is an artistic representation of the balance between motor inhibition , preparation , and execution . An international team of researchers has pinpointed the specific role that five subareas within the prefrontal cortex play in making reactive and proactive decisions to stop, start, or prepare for a particular action.

