The Magnetic Theatre presents a new play about a fictional rocker
In the 1990s and beyond, Terry Tempest was one of the biggest rock stars out there - an icon with a magnetic presence who filled concert halls and ruled the radio. But that was then, and it's been a while since Tempest and his band, The Storm, made much of an impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC