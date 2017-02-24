The Homosexuals, or Faggots review: Declan Greene farce skewers...
Declan Greene's latest play The Homosexuals, or Faggots has the F word in the title - though if you're clutching your pearls already, you might want to loosen your grip. Simon Burke channels an instantly recognisable gay man of a certain age, while Simon Corfield as his whiny younger partner makes hay from various drag incarnations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Earth Whisperer
|201
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC