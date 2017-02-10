The Hives: a We and Green Day go way backa
The Hives have spoken about their long-running relationship with Green Day , after they were announced to support them at their upcoming show at Hyde Park this summer. Along with the likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV, The Hives will be supporting the punk giants as they headline the night at British Summer in London in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|We were here first
|189
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC