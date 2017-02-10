The Hives: a We and Green Day go way backa

The Hives have spoken about their long-running relationship with Green Day , after they were announced to support them at their upcoming show at Hyde Park this summer. Along with the likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV, The Hives will be supporting the punk giants as they headline the night at British Summer in London in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.