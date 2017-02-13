The Damned in the 1970s, (from left) Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies, Dave Vanian and Brian James.

The Damned's Captain Sensible on an epic Kowloon trip, keeping the faith and the punks of today - Julian Assange and Nigel Farage The Damned's Captain Sensible on an epic Kowloon trip, keeping the faith and the punks of today - Julian Assange and Nigel Farage Punk is an attitude, says movement's eternal teenager, now nearing 63, ahead of The Damned's 40th anniversary tour date in Hong Kong The last time The Damned played here, they were put in a plush Hong Kong-side hotel. But true to their punk credentials, they couldn't wait to get to the grittier side of the harbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.