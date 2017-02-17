The Damned celebrates debut LP anniversary with world tour
Propelled by the single "New Rose," which premiered Oct. 22, 1976, The Damned's 1977 debut album Damned Damned Damned was released Feb. 18, 1977, beating the Sex Pistols' Never Mind The Bullocks... by a few months as the first-ever full-length release from a U.K. punk band. The album was produced by Nick Lowe, who helmed the sessions in a sprinted 10-day pace matching the band's manic, irreverent rock 'n' roll.
