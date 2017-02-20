The Clash Honored in Nine Cities With...

The Clash Honored in Nine Cities With 'International Clash Day'

"The message of The Clash ... is both powerful and uplifting especially now in this time of struggle," says KEXP's John Richards On Tuesday, nine city and state governments will unite with 23 radio stations to honor punk band  the Clash 's legacy. "International Clash Day ensures new generations are aware that the band, through Joe's snarling lyrics, called out the conspirators and united the people to stand up and be counted," Steve Mullen of the Joe Strummer Foundation said.

