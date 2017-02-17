Taking Back Sunday at Nottingham's Rock City review
Taking Back Sunday are a hell of a band, with a superstar front man in the shape of one Adam Lazzara. The band rattle through 17 songs in quick succession, barely pausing for breath apart from Adam thanking the door staff and dodging one flying missile.
