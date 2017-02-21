Take a Bite of The Devil's Candy; New...

Take a Bite of The Devil's Candy; New Poster Unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

IFC Midnight is releasing The Devil's Candy next month, which means it's time for some new artwork. The poster was created by renowned illustrator Ken Taylor , and it's awesome with a capital "AWESOME"! The Devil's Candy was written and directed by Sean Byrne and stars Ethan Embry and Shiri Appleby .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 19 Earth Whisperer 201
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC