SWMRS To Support All Time Low on US Tour
Bay Area quartet SWMRS today announced that they will support Fueled By Ramen label mates All Time Low on their US tour, which kicks off July 3 in Phoenix, AZ and wraps August 6 in Orlando, FL. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 3 at 10:00am local time.
