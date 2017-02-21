stream Mobina Galore's 'Feeling Disconnected' ++ tour with Against Me
In their own words, Mobina Galore are a "vocally aggressive power chord punk duo from Winnipeg, Canada" and they cite bands like The Distillers, Propagandhi, and Against Me! as influences. You probably already have an idea of what you're getting, and Mobina Galore do it really, really well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
