Sting Launches 57th & 9th World Tour to Rave Reviews

Coming off of sold out concerts across North America and Europe, Sting's 57th & 9th World Tour, with special guests The Last Bandoleros and Joe Sumner, is taking the world by storm with stunningly rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The guitar-driven rock tour, featuring a 4-piece band, launched in Vancouver last week and will perform in 24 North American cities before heading to Barcelona, Spain on March 21st for concerts in an additional 13 cities with multiple performances added due to demand in San Francisco, Los Angeles, London and Paris.

Chicago, IL

