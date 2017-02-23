Steve Jones - Lonely Boy - Book

While he rarely gets the credit for it, Sex Pistols' guitarist Steve Jones was certainly the originator and the actual main reason the band came into existence. Without Jones, who knows what may have become of the Pistols and the storied UK Punk scene of the 1970's that they pioneered? While Jones has had a forum to tell his side for years now - his KLOS-FM show "Jonesy Jukebox" has been a radio staple for years now - he now officially tells his view of one of music's most storied bands in his new book, "Lonely Boy."

