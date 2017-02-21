Sound Advice: Ne-Hi with Cross Country

Sound Advice: Ne-Hi with Cross Country

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

"Offers," the title song on Ne-Hi's freshly minted second album, is a brief, slow-burn Psych rocker heavy on atmosphere and light on words . It's a curious left turn for a band known for the jangly, upbeat approach present in songs like the album's opener, "Palm of Hand," which brings to mind early R.E.M. fronted by Buzzcocks' Pete Shelley instead of a mumble-mouthed Michael Stipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Feb 19 Earth Whisperer 201
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC