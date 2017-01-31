Solid Headliners, Nagging Issues Frame St. Pat's in Five Points' 2017 Lineup
Let's get this out of the way first: The musical lineup for this year's St. Pat's in Five Points , announced last night , is solid. Apart from the expected bore of a mainstream country artist , the four headliners for the March 18 festival are definitely impressive, leaning on the decades-strong rock bonafides of North Carolina's Superchunk and Georgia's Drivin' N Cryin' and the currently skyrocketing soul chops of Alabama's St. Paul and the Broken Bones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|22 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|181
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|CCGuy
|291
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC