Solid Headliners, Nagging Issues Frame St. Pat's in Five Points' 2017 Lineup

Let's get this out of the way first: The musical lineup for this year's St. Pat's in Five Points , announced last night , is solid. Apart from the expected bore of a mainstream country artist , the four headliners for the March 18 festival are definitely impressive, leaning on the decades-strong rock bonafides of North Carolina's Superchunk and Georgia's Drivin' N Cryin' and the currently skyrocketing soul chops of Alabama's St. Paul and the Broken Bones .

