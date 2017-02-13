Sl tface: a Men need to realise how sexual harassment feels for womena
Rising punk band SlA tface have spoken out about men's perceptions of sexual harassment - claiming that more needs to be done to tackle the issue. Named as one of NME's best new bands to look out for in 2017 , the band's latest video for 'Bright Lights' aims to feel safer when they're walking home at night alone - and but say that not enough has been done to get to the core about how society think and talk about sexual harassment.
