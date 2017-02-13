Sl tface: a Men need to realise how sexual harassment feels for womena

Rising punk band SlA tface have spoken out about men's perceptions of sexual harassment - claiming that more needs to be done to tackle the issue. Named as one of NME's best new bands to look out for in 2017 , the band's latest video for 'Bright Lights' aims to feel safer when they're walking home at night alone - and but say that not enough has been done to get to the core about how society think and talk about sexual harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.