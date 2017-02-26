Shinedown's "How Did You Love" Stays #1 At Active Rock Radio
Played ~2,200 times during the February 19-25 tracking week , the "Threat To Survival" single earns a second week at #1 on Mediabase's active rock chart. Up one place, Green Day's "Still Breathing" moves into the runner-up slot.
