Shinedown's "How Did You Love" Stays #1 At Active Rock Radio

1 hr ago Read more: FHWrestling.com

Played ~2,200 times during the February 19-25 tracking week , the "Threat To Survival" single earns a second week at #1 on Mediabase's active rock chart. Up one place, Green Day's "Still Breathing" moves into the runner-up slot.

