Sex Pistols' John Lydon Speaks On Afr...

Sex Pistols' John Lydon Speaks On Afrika Bambaataa Allegations & Rap-Rock Incarnation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

By the early '80s, the British punk rock pioneer band - Sex Pistols - had already run its course, mainly due to the 1979 heroin overdose death of bassist Sid Vicious in Greenwich Village, New York City. Consequently, that left lead singer John Lydon, otherwise known as the infamous Johnny Rotten, with more time to focus on his post-punk band, PiL , and other solo ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 16 hr FartGas 200
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC