School Of Theatre To Bring Green Day's 'American Idiot' To The Playhouse

The school is bringing American Idiot , the musical inspired by Green Day's seventh album of the same name, to the Playhouse Theatre. There will be 10 shows total from February 17-25 - one show each evening starting at 7:30 p.m. and two matinees on Saturday, February 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. There will also be two preview shows on February 14 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the preview and matinee, $25 for the evening, and $12.50 for any show for Penn State students with their valid student ID.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.