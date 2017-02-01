School Of Theatre To Bring Green Day'...

School Of Theatre To Bring Green Day's 'American Idiot' To The Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

The school is bringing American Idiot , the musical inspired by Green Day's seventh album of the same name, to the Playhouse Theatre. There will be 10 shows total from February 17-25 - one show each evening starting at 7:30 p.m. and two matinees on Saturday, February 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. There will also be two preview shows on February 14 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the preview and matinee, $25 for the evening, and $12.50 for any show for Penn State students with their valid student ID.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 14 hr Earth Whisperer 181
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Mon Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC