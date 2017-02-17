Saturday Night Attitude Dancing at th...

Saturday Night Attitude Dancing at the 2017 Birthday of Aquarian Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Since yesterday was the birthday of musical powerhouse Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman for Green Day, tonight we dance to power music! A band that can rally millions, his is the voice that's challenged authoritarian and brain-dead thinking for years. Tonight we have some awesome performances! As I've written before, in case you've been on a trip to Sirius or Alpha Centauri, Green Day blasted their way to national influence in the so-called "grunge" alternative rock movement of the mid-1980s.

Chicago, IL

