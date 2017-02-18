Sara Bareilles to star in Broadway's 'Waitress: The Musical'
Five-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles will make her Broadway acting debut when she steps into her musical Waitress next month. Bareilles will take over for current star Jessie Mueller on March 31st for a 10 week stint as Jenna, a pie-making prodigy and waitress trying to get out of an abusive relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|201
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC