Rochambeau's 2017 Fall/Winter Collection Honors New York City and Punk Culture

For Fall/Winter 2017, Rochambeau presented a collection honoring New York City and punk culture, "we wanted our guy to look like he just left a Black Flag concert," commented Laurence Chandler, who designs for Rochambeau alongside Joshua Cooper. Models glistened with sweat as they marched down the runway, donning punchy corals and teals and punk-inspired accessories such as safety pin earrings, fishnet masks and chain links.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.