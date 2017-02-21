Review: - American Idiot' marks the - time of your life'

Penn State Centre Stage's rendition of this rock musical, under the direction of Erin Farrell Speer, brings together the elements one might conjure, with the help of the inspired songwriting and musicianship of Green Day and tightly wound lyrics by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Two shows will be staged today, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the Playhouse Theatre in Universitya SPark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.