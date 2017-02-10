Punk's pioneer

Jo Whitehead is struck by the brutal honesty in 'Tranny', Laura Jane Grace's moving account of being raised as a boy, navigating adulthood as an angry radical and then transitioning while fronting international anarchist punk band, Against Me! Content note: This review contains references to the title of this book, which begins with the reclamatory use of a transphobic slur. Despite its unfortunate association with testosterone-fuelled, intoxicated cock-rockers, punk has always had a more radical and subversive side than meets the eye.

