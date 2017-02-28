Pop punksters State of Millenia hope ...

Pop punksters State of Millenia hope BBC will give them big break

A POP punk band are hoping they could become the next Green Day after moving a step closer to breaking into the limelight. The band is made up of Clacton teenagers Reece Boulton and Danny Russel, both aged 18, Jordan Capon, 20, from Coggeshall, and Chelmsford's Taylor Finn, 18, and Jack Quartermain, 17. "They were finalists at Rock The House and have been played on BBC Introducing.

