Pensive film revisits dead music venues
Quartier Latin in Berlin. Rose Bonbon in Paris. Hammersmith Palais in London. Some of the most iconic punk and rock clubs of the 80s and 90s are remembered by patrons and musicians , juxtaposed with shots of what they became after closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
