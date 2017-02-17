New Book on the Way Digging into 45 Grave
Any fan of punk rock will be well acquainted with Dinah Cancer and 45 Grave, but with a new book on its way you'll soon be able to learn more about these icons than ever before. Do you wanna party? IT'S PARTY TIME! From the Press Release: In 1979 a fierce, driven woman fronted a band that would revolutionize a certain sound many had called Ghoul Rock and inspired a pure infusion of horror and music.
