New Book on the Way Digging into 45 Grave

Any fan of punk rock will be well acquainted with Dinah Cancer and 45 Grave, but with a new book on its way you'll soon be able to learn more about these icons than ever before. Do you wanna party? IT'S PARTY TIME! From the Press Release: In 1979 a fierce, driven woman fronted a band that would revolutionize a certain sound many had called Ghoul Rock and inspired a pure infusion of horror and music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.