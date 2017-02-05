Never Again celebrates 20 years with a punk round robin

In the shadow of Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Dome, where dimly-lit music venues sit atop the ashes of a former atomic wasteland, the spirit of punk clings like stale smoke after a bar show. One of its champions is Never Again which, on Jan. 28, celebrated its 20th anniversary at Club Quattro with a punk rock round robin, interspersing its own tunes with covers of classic punk songs featuring vocalists from no less than eight local punk, metal and hardcore bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.