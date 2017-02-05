Never Again celebrates 20 years with ...

Never Again celebrates 20 years with a punk round robin

In the shadow of Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Dome, where dimly-lit music venues sit atop the ashes of a former atomic wasteland, the spirit of punk clings like stale smoke after a bar show. One of its champions is Never Again which, on Jan. 28, celebrated its 20th anniversary at Club Quattro with a punk rock round robin, interspersing its own tunes with covers of classic punk songs featuring vocalists from no less than eight local punk, metal and hardcore bands.

