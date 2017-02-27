Mykki Blanco Gets Personal with Their Debut Album, Mykki
Queer hip hop artist Mykki Blanco is more interesting than a Twitter hashtag. Though Blanco might have made headlines for getting a "Fuck Trump" tattoo in Paris and an alleged homophobic incident on a Delta airlines flight, Blanco's music is more intriguing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC