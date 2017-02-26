Music venue Three tries to up its numbers
Complaints from performers about the prevalence of the ubiquitous pay-to-play ticket quota system - in which bands need to guarantee a minimum number of customers - have gone way past outrage and into the realm of grumbling cliche. Complaints from audiences about the steep prices they need to pay in order to watch a drab parade of ill-motivated musicians in what is little more than a jumped-up rehearsal have generally given way to the silence of empty halls as audiences vote with their feet and stay home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|16 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|203
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC