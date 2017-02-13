MTV EMAs 2017 to take place in London

MTV shared the news earlier this morning at their Camden offices, confirming that the EMAs will take place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, November 12. This will be the first time the EMAs has been held in London since 1996, though it was held in Glasgow in 2014, Belfast in 2011, Liverpool in 2008 and Edinburgh in 2003. Speaking at this morning's launch event, London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked MTV's parent company, Viacom, "for your confidence in the greatest city in the world", Music Week reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.