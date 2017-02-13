MTV EMAs 2017 to take place in London
MTV shared the news earlier this morning at their Camden offices, confirming that the EMAs will take place at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, November 12. This will be the first time the EMAs has been held in London since 1996, though it was held in Glasgow in 2014, Belfast in 2011, Liverpool in 2008 and Edinburgh in 2003. Speaking at this morning's launch event, London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked MTV's parent company, Viacom, "for your confidence in the greatest city in the world", Music Week reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|FartGas
|194
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC