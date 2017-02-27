Minutemen, Wilco, Deerhoof Members Form Big Walnuts Yonder, Share New ...

Big Walnuts Yonder is a new band that consists of Minutemen bassist Mike Watt, Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier, and Nick Reinhart of Tera Melos. The origin of the group dates all the way back to 2008, when Watt and Reinhart were touring together in Japan and thinking about recording.

