Micky Dolenz, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Micky Dolenz , vocalist/drummer from The Monkees, the fifth annual interactive Downtown Freedom Seder, Chicago's own Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and more. This April Fool's Day, BETCHES is excited to announce its latest comedy tour, Betches Who Brunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.