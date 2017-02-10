Michael Esper on Playing Tom in London's Glass Menagerie, Working...

Michael Esper on Playing Tom in Londo...

Broadway actor Michael Esper has made a sizable impression on the London stage of late, moving from his acclaimed performance opposite Michael C. Hall in the U.K. stage debut of the David Bowie-scored Lazarus to his current run as Tom, opposite Cherry Jones's Amanda, in The Glass Menagerie at the Duke of York's Theatre. With a list of credits that further includes Nicky Silver's play The Lyons , the Green Day musical American Idiot and the Sting musical The Last Ship , the immensely charming Esper took time early one recent evening to talk about the excitement of being a theatrical expat.

