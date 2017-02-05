Metallica's "Atlas, Rise!" Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio
While Green Day's "Still Breathing" remains the #1 song at alternative radio, it cedes its throne at active rock. The new leader is Metallica's "Atlas, Rise!," which rises one spot to #1.
