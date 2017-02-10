Matt Pryor Premieres Music Video for Ratio Beerworks' Second Anniversary
"As a touring band, we used to call it the "meet 'n' creep," says Jason zumBrunnen with a half-laugh. The co-owner of local brewery Ratio Beerworks and former member of Boulder's defunct punk outfit the Fairlanes is referring to the inherent awkwardness for both bands and fans during typical meet 'n' greet photo-ops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15)
|Feb 7
|Layla
|3
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Feb 3
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb 3
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC