Late Night with Jimmy Fallon -- Episo...

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon -- Episode 669 -- Pictured: Cloud...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: SFGate

Less than a month after Cloud Nothings dropped "Life Without Sound," the dynamic Ohio rock act appeared at San Francisco's Independent as one of the first live acts of Noise Pop Festival's 25th anniversary event. The excitement, however, was not yet palpable after a sleepy performance by tourmate, L.A. singer-songwriter Itasca, so frontman Dylan Baldi launched the headlining set with "Sight Unseen," a catchy rock anthem off the group's newest album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sun Earth Whisperer 203
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC