Late Night with Jimmy Fallon -- Episode 669 -- Pictured: Cloud...

Less than a month after Cloud Nothings dropped "Life Without Sound," the dynamic Ohio rock act appeared at San Francisco's Independent as one of the first live acts of Noise Pop Festival's 25th anniversary event. The excitement, however, was not yet palpable after a sleepy performance by tourmate, L.A. singer-songwriter Itasca, so frontman Dylan Baldi launched the headlining set with "Sight Unseen," a catchy rock anthem off the group's newest album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.