Just announced: Descendents at the Fillmore in April
SoCal pop-punk progenitor/geniuses the Descendents will grace the stage at the Fillmore Detroit on Friday, April 21. It's an all ages show and tickets are available at the price points of $25, $30, $35, and $45. They will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You will be able to purchase them right here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
