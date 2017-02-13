Just announced: Descendents at the Fi...

Just announced: Descendents at the Fillmore in April

SoCal pop-punk progenitor/geniuses the Descendents will grace the stage at the Fillmore Detroit on Friday, April 21. It's an all ages show and tickets are available at the price points of $25, $30, $35, and $45. They will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. You will be able to purchase them right here .

Chicago, IL

