Join 2BOB's Big Backyard

On this week's 2BOB Big Backyard Chuck Nuggetts is joined in studio by musicians Peter Black and Forest Pooky. In the melting heat of last Sunday, a few die hard music lovers were treated to a great double billing at the Flow Bar Old Bar when Peter Black, 'Blackie' from iconic Aussie punk rock band The Hard Ons and Nunchucka Superfly took to the stage in his solo persona with his French touring mate Forest Pooky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wingham Chronicle.