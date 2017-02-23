Jerry Finn Estate Offers Warehouse of Recording Treasures
DMN Newswire--2017-2-1--Legendary producer/engineer Jerry Finn amassed an enormous collection of amplifiers, guitar pedals, and recording gear before his untimely death at 39 in 2008. During his hugely influential Punk Rock career, Finn worked with such breakthrough bands as Green Day, blink-182, AFI, Sum 41, Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, Morrissey, MxPx, and Rancid.
