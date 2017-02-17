Jeff Moehlis: Burning Something Beaut...

Jeff Moehlis: Burning Something Beautiful with Alejandro Escovedo

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Alejandro Escovedo's amazing musical journey has taken him from being a founding member of early San Francisco punk rock band The Nuns , to the cow-punk pioneers Rank and File , to the rockin' True Believers, to an acclaimed solo career that has explored various sounds and earned him the title Artist of the Decade for the 1990s from the alt-country publication No Depression . Alejandro Escovedo: There will be a lot of songs off my new record, Burn Something Beautiful .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sun Earth Whisperer 201
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) Feb 7 Layla 3
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jan 30 Tantalizing Ty 51
does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06) Jan 27 tony briar mitchell 25
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 38
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC