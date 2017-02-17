Iron Chic touring around Pouzza Fest (lineup); Wild Fest 2 announced
Long Island punk staples Iron Chic are always busy on the road, and this year is no different. They have dates coming up, including the annual Montreal punk festival Pouzza Fest .
