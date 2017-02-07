International Clash (Song of the) Day! Billy Sedlmayr on 'The...
I am up early staring at a photo of The Clash.They should of negotiated a deal with some dentists while pulling off one of the more incredible feats of rock 'n' roll l history. They released Sandinista in December 1980, and by summer were in New York City, promoting what was to be a three-night soldout at the storied Bond theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
