How Dave Hause Married Punk and Americana on Marvelous New Album
Slow down the tempo and strip away the staccato guitars, and the most ferocious anthems by rock and punk bands like Social Distortion, Gaslight Anthem and even Bad Religion reveal themselves to be as finely crafted and lyrically astute as the most honest of country and Americana songs. It's an approach with which Dave Hause, a Philadelphia punk-rocker-turned-troubadour, is keenly familiar.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|oularkin
|182
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|13 hr
|Fred Berg
|292
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jan 30
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
