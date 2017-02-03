How Dave Hause Married Punk and Americana on Marvelous New Album

Slow down the tempo and strip away the staccato guitars, and the most ferocious anthems by rock and punk bands like Social Distortion, Gaslight Anthem and even Bad Religion reveal themselves to be as finely crafted and lyrically astute as the most honest of country and Americana songs. It's an approach with which Dave Hause, a Philadelphia punk-rocker-turned-troubadour, is keenly familiar.

