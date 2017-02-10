Hello Cleveland! Nine embarrassing Spinal Tap moments that happened in real life
Guns N' Roses had an embarrassing moment on February 14 when their guitar technician McBob exclaimed "Hello Sydney!" to a Melbourne crowd. Slash has since apologised for the band's "Spinal Tap intro" - but what about when moments from the cult music mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap actually entered real life? Here's 9 times life imitated the film's art.
